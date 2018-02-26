Natalie Prass Announces New Album, Releases “Short Court Style”

Folk singer-songwriter Natalie Prass first introduced the world to her warm, soulful voice and lush, bluesy instrumentation on her 2015 self-titled debut. Later that year, she released Side By Side, a collection of live recordings and cover songs, including her take on Grimes, Simon & Garfunkel, and Anita Baker. Her cover of Baker’s R&B classic “Caught Up In The Rapture” is perhaps the strongest link between the romantic melancholy of her debut and the funky rhythms she explores on her first release since 2015, “Short Court Style.” Prass shared the new song today along with its music video. Co-directed by Prass and Erica Prince, the clip features Prass decked out in a green bodysuit, dancing among playground equipment and ribbon twirlers. Watch the video below.

Along with the new single, Prass has announced a forthcoming sophomore LP, The Future And The Past, that is due out this June. Prass, a Virginia native, was previously signed to indie label and recording studio Spacebomb, based in Richmond, but for her new album, she has partnered with ATO Records. Prass is also heading on tour, including several dates opening for Fleet Foxes. View the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as her upcoming tour dates, below.

The Future And The Past Tracklist

01 “Oh My”

02 “Short Court Style”

03 “Your Fire (Interlude)”

04 “The Fire”

05 “Hot For The Mountain”

06 “Lost”

07 “Sisters”

08 “Never Too Late”

09 “Ship Go Down”

10 “Nothing To Say”

11 “Far From You”

12 “Ain’t Nobody”

Tour Dates:

03/01 Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor *

03/02 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

03/03 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

03/04 Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach @ Jackie Gleason Theater *

03/06 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

03/07 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte *

03/09 Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall *

03/10 Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for Performing Arts *

03/11 Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *

03/12 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

03/14-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

04/21 Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival

04/22 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/23 London, UK @ Bush Hall

04/26 Brighton, UK @ Bau Wow

04/27 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

04/28 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/29 Glasgow, UK @ Mono

06/01 New York, NY @ Rough Trade

06/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/03 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

* – w/Fleet Foxes