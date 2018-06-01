Richmond-born singer-songwriter Natalie Prass has released her sophomore album The Future and the Past via ATO Records. The music on the album fits the title easily, mixing state-of-the-art production and modern R&B stylings with older pop and soul music influences. Prass has released several singles from the album already which evidenced her pointed change in direction from the soulful indie rock of her self-titled debut album of 2015. Thosee were the ’90s-Janet-Jackson-reminiscent “Short Court Style,” the mournful piano-driven power ballad “Lost,” and the neo-soul anthem “Sisters.” Now, enjoy the entirety of The Future and the Past below.