Kanye West Deletes Instagram

Kanye West’s return to Instagram was predictably short-lived, and last night, the official @kanyewest account was wiped and deleted once more. For Valentine’s Day, West returned to the platform to share a gallery of iconic celebrity couples past and present: Sonny and Cher, Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G., Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, Paris Hilton and Deryck Whibley. All but a handful of the featured couples had long since broken up or passed away.

West finished the series with three photos of family members: mother-in-law Kris Jenner with her late husband Rob Kardashian, and two shots of himself with wife Kim Kardashian, one taken several years ago and one apparently taken just last weekend. It was fun while it lasted! Pop-up social media vanity projects are officially cool now.