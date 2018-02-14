For Valentine’s Day, Kanye Is Posting Photos of Iconic Couples Who’ve Broken Up

Happy Valentine’s Day from Kanye West, who’s reactivated his intermittently dormant Instagram account to share a snapshot of a handwritten Valentine’s card (“Happy Valentine’s Day babe”), followed by a stream of candid photos of iconic celebrity couples. Anyone who’s followed entertainment news in recent decades won’t hesitate to notice something less romantic: Almost every couple in this gallery has since split. The photos show ostensibly happy times, but a lot of those eventual breakups were notoriously dramatic (Britney Spears and Kevin Federline), messy (Elvis and Priscilla Presley), or tragic (Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain). Out of 22 (update: 31) famous couples so far, only Barack and Michelle Obama (update: and Ellen Degeneres and Portia di Rossi) are still together.

Check out a few sample posts and, when they’re inevitably deleted, a representative screenshot below.

