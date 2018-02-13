There’s Never Been a Better Selection of Celebrities Than at Ellen Degeneres’ 60th Birthday Party

It feels like just two weeks ago Ellen Degeneres received a namesake gorilla sanctuary in Rwanda for her 60th birthday, but she’s not done celebrating yet. On Saturday (February 10), Degeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi hosted a sprawling birthday celebration that was populated by such a bizarre cross-section of celebrities that the guest list might as well have been chosen at random by one of the very gorillas that now live in peace in Ellen’s honor. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Sure. Oprah? Yes. Jennifer Lopez? Drew Barrymore? Wanda Sykes? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? Okay. Tig Notaro? Yeah. Sia? All three Haim sisters? Diddy? French Montana? Uh… Scooter Braun? St. Vincent? Multiple Chris Martin exes? Chris Martin too?

The Daily Mail staked out the event and captured a set of photos that should probably one day be displayed in an exhibition somewhere: An enthusiastic hug between Jennifer Aniston and Pharrell Williams, Melissa Etheridge dancing with Mary J. Blige, Jimmy Iovine wearing destroyed jeans, and the all-time incredible caption, “His heart will go on: Leonardo DiCaprio also made his way to the event.”

Some photos from the party made their way to Instagram, and they’re just as much of a fame fever dream. How about… Oprah, DiCaprio, and the Weeknd?

Oprah deep in thought with DJ Khaled?

Degeneres, half of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary?

Melissa Etheridge on stage with Pink and Alessia Cara?

Bruno Mars?

Pink and Oprah again?

St. Vincent and an iconic maraschino cherry?

Degeneres’ actual birthday was on January 26. See you there next year if you are famous in any way whatsoever.