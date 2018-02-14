News \
Frances Bean Cobain Celebrates Two Years Sober in Instagram Post
In an Instagram post Tuesday (February 13), Frances Bean Cobain opened up about a personal topic she hasn’t discussed publicly in the past: sobriety. She decided to share now, she said, to mark her second year of sober living and in hopes of being “informative, even helpful” to others. Cobain, 25, is a model and artist and the only daughter of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Hole’s Courtney Love.
“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” Cobain wrote in a lengthy, reflective caption accompanying a smiling vacation selfie. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.” She continued: “The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”
Cobain opted not to go into specifics about her personal journey, focusing her message on living in the present. “I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel,” she wrote, acknowledging that “it is an everyday battle” to face life’s challenges when “toxic consumption and deliverance from pain” seems like the easier choice.
She offered a hopeful message for anyone struggling: “As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me.”
Roughly two years ago, Cobain filed for divorce from ex-husband Isaiah Silva. The split reportedly went into effect last November, although the former couple are said to still be working out division of assets, including a dispute over the guitar Kurt Cobain played at Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged session. Frances Bean recently celebrated one year with boyfriend Matthew Cook, a member of the band the Ceremonies. Read her full Instagram note below.
I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love. This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday. It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum . The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing. I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, fucked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self destruction and toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me becoming present is the best decision I have ever made. How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls. It’s all interconnected. It has to be. So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel constantly. They inform who I am, what my intentions are, who i want to be and they force me to acknowledge my boundaries/limitations. I claim my mistakes as my own because I believe them to contribute to the dialogue of my higher education in life. I am constantly evolving. The moment I stop my evolution is the moment I disservice myself and ultimately those I love. As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me. Peace, love, empathy (I’m going to reclaim this phrase and define it as something that’s mine, filled with hope and goodness and health, because I want to ) Frances Bean Cobain