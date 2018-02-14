Frances Bean Cobain Celebrates Two Years Sober in Instagram Post

In an Instagram post Tuesday (February 13), Frances Bean Cobain opened up about a personal topic she hasn’t discussed publicly in the past: sobriety. She decided to share now, she said, to mark her second year of sober living and in hopes of being “informative, even helpful” to others. Cobain, 25, is a model and artist and the only daughter of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Hole’s Courtney Love.

“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” Cobain wrote in a lengthy, reflective caption accompanying a smiling vacation selfie. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.” She continued: “The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”

Cobain opted not to go into specifics about her personal journey, focusing her message on living in the present. “I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel,” she wrote, acknowledging that “it is an everyday battle” to face life’s challenges when “toxic consumption and deliverance from pain” seems like the easier choice.

She offered a hopeful message for anyone struggling: “As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me.”

Roughly two years ago, Cobain filed for divorce from ex-husband Isaiah Silva. The split reportedly went into effect last November, although the former couple are said to still be working out division of assets, including a dispute over the guitar Kurt Cobain played at Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged session. Frances Bean recently celebrated one year with boyfriend Matthew Cook, a member of the band the Ceremonies. Read her full Instagram note below.