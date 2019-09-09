Cobain Estate Launches “Kurt Was Here” Clothing Line

Kurt Cobain’s estate has launched a new clothing collection called “Kurt Was Here,” as a tribute to the late Nirvana frontman. The new pieces draw from Cobain’s extensive collection of sketches and hand-written notes, none of which, as Rolling Stone points out, were “edited or re-sized.”

The new line is a partnership between Live Nation Merchandise and the Cobain estate’s business entity, The End of Music, LLC, with Frances Bean Cobain apparently involved in some curatorial capacity. The “Kurt Was Here” collection is being sold through Barneys, Selfridges, and Cobain’s official online store KurtCobainShop.com.

Live Nation expressed their eagerness to capitalize on Cobain’s legacy in a statement to Rolling Stone: “We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today’s social and political climate, and that it is the right time to share this collection of Kurt’s work with artists, collectors and fans, allowing them to experience Kurt’s legacy in a new way, and collectively celebrate his lasting impact on the world.”

Frances Bean Cobain has yet to comment.

In other Cobain clothing news, one of Kurt’s sweaters sold for $75,000 at auction earlier this year; a hospital gown worn by Cobain during Nirvana’s 1992 performance at Reading Festival was also auctioned off. Find more details about the “Kurt Was Here” collection here.