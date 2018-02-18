Watch Bon Iver Play Early Unreleased Song “Hayward, MI”

Bon Iver’s 2007 album For Emma, Forever Ago technically turned 10 last July, but the album didn’t see a proper international release until the band signed to label Jagjaguwar and formally released the album in February 2008. To honor the later release, Justin Vernon and co. held a 10th anniversary performance last night in Milwaukee, where the band performed songs from the treasured album, including a new unreleased song from the era called “Hayward, MI.” During the performance, Vernon dedicates the song to his longtime manager Kyle Frenette, who recently announced his upcoming Congressional run. Watch a few clips of the performance, including the band’s new song, below.