2 Chainz has shared his new EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. Featuring guest verses from YG and Migos’ Offset, the four-track release includes production from T-Minus, Street Runnerz, June James, and Non-Stop Da HitMan of 808 Mafia. Last month, 2 Chainz made an appearance on Dreezy’s “2nd to None,” as well as Eminem’s “Chloraseptic,” a sendup to anyone who hated his album Revival. Check out 2 Chainz’s new EP below.