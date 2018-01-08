On a new remix of his song “Chloraseptic,” Eminem addresses criticism of Revival, the album from where that song came. Specifically, regarding people who didn’t like the single “Walk On Water”—which featured Beyoncé, a piano, and not much else—Slim says “Bitch, suck my dick.” Did you expect anything else?

The track has so far only been released in Australia, but was posted to Reddit. It features guest appearances from Phresher (who appeared on the album version) and 2 Chainz, who had originally contributed a verse on a previous version of the song but was cut from it before the final release.

“Not as raw as I was / ‘Walk on Water’ sucked? / Bitch, suck my dick,” Eminem raps on a new verse. He continues:

Y’all saw the tracklist and had a fit

Before you heard it

So you formed your verdict

While you sat with your arms crossed

Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs

Nah dog, y’all saying I lost it

Your fucking marbles are gone.

Later in the remix, after taking shots at current rappers’ flows, he readdresses criticisms of Revival, particularly, its choice of guest appearances.

You just called my shit trash?

Thank God I rap better when the odds are stacked

“Revival’s wack”

I don’t like the zombie track

And when he’s talking all that garbage … Where’s all the content at?

“What’s with all the conscious rap?

Pink, Beyoncé this, and Kehlani that”

I just add it to the fuel in my rocket pack.

