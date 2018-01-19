Dreezy – “2nd to None” ft. 2 Chainz

Chicago rapper Dreezy has a knack for packing wordy boasts into the tricky pockets in up-tempo beats, resisting groovy house-hop or staccato drill flows for more aggressive attacks. Her latest single “2nd To None” with 2 Chainz hovers around 170 bpm, with dense 808 programming from Southside dominating the mix. Dreezy cuts through with militant and self-deprecating flexes at top speed: “Pull up in that foreign thing, but I ride a nigga like a stick shift / Got little titties, some big lips, get it twisted, might get yo’ shit split.” Chainz’s syrupy drawl is an effective foil, and his hook, the frantic repetition of the phrase “I’m second to none, I’m second to none, you nothing” includes the following off-topic wordplay: “I’m second to none, I’m next to a nun, she naked.”

The track follows Dreezy’s loose singles “Spar” with 6lack and Kodak Black, and the PnB Rock-featuring “Can’t Trust A Soul,” both presumed to be featured on a forthcoming album. Listen below.