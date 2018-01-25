Watch Lorde and Jack Antonoff Cover Carly Rae Jepsen, Deal With Pro-Israel Heckler at Charity Event

Last night’s fourth annual Ally Coalition charity show–hosted by producer, musician, and eligible bachelor Jack Antonoff and his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff–featured performances from musicians like Lorde, Spoon, and Bleachers. A standout from the star-studded evening, which served as a fundraiser for the LGBT performing arts organization of the same name, was Lorde’s stripped-down cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me,” with Antonoff providing piano accompaniment. In another poignant moment, the two collaborated on a cover of Roy Orbison’s “You Got It.” Watch clips of both covers below.

Another brilliant cover from @jackantonoff and @lorde. This time it's Roy Orbison's "You Got It." These two are amazing ❤️ #TACTalent pic.twitter.com/0nne10bg5L — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 25, 2018

The night was not all gentle piano covers, however. As Billboard reports, Lorde received criticism from a heckler during her set related to her cancellation of a Tel Aviv show. Antonoff defended her, saying, “Fuck that negativity,” before Lorde reassured the crowd that she loved the people of Israel and expected to perform for them someday.

Lorde estava fazendo um de seus habituais discursos, quando algum ser inconveniente questionou sobre o show em Israel. Nessa hora Jack nos mata de tanta fora ao defender a amiga. Quero guardar num potinho pic.twitter.com/ZGNQqTf2nE — Lorde Brazil (@aLordestruidora) January 25, 2018

The night also included performances from Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, which covered the Cranberries’s ” Dreams” in a tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan, as well as Spoon, which covered John Lennon’s “Isolation.” Antonoff’s Fun. bandmate, Andrew Dost, covered Judee Still’s “Waterfall,” and Kacey Musgraves shared two new songs, “Butterfly” and “Rainbow,” from her upcoming album. The night also included performances from Shamir and members of the National, as well as interludes from several comedians, including Phoebe Robinson, Aparna Nancherla, and Mike Birbiglia.