Jack Antonoff Wants You to Know He’s Single

CREDIT: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Jack Antonoff would like you to know that reports of his post-breakup dating life are fake news. Pop’s most ubiquitous producer recently split from Lena Dunham after five high-profile years of dating, and with a dearth of gossip on pal Taylor Swift these days, a perhaps overeager Us Weekly quickly reported Antonoff was already seeing someone else. Us’s decision to publish and then un-publish the claim that his supposed new flame was “a musician” didn’t do much to tamp down rumors.

In a midnight tweet, a frustrated-sounding Antonoff dismissed the ongoing speculation as “dumb hetero normative gossip.”

That settles that, then—Jack Antonoff has ended gossip. Oh, and he’s single!

Anna Gaca
