Jack Antonoff Wants You to Know He’s Single

Jack Antonoff would like you to know that reports of his post-breakup dating life are fake news. Pop’s most ubiquitous producer recently split from Lena Dunham after five high-profile years of dating, and with a dearth of gossip on pal Taylor Swift these days, a perhaps overeager Us Weekly quickly reported Antonoff was already seeing someone else. Us’s decision to publish and then un-publish the claim that his supposed new flame was “a musician” didn’t do much to tamp down rumors.

In a midnight tweet, a frustrated-sounding Antonoff dismissed the ongoing speculation as “dumb hetero normative gossip.”

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

That settles that, then—Jack Antonoff has ended gossip. Oh, and he’s single!