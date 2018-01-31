Vampire Weekend Announce First Show Since 2014

Vampire Weekend have announced their first show in four years at the End of the Road festival in Wiltshire, England, which will take place from August 30 to September 2. Other artists performing at End of the Road include St. Vincent, Feist, and Yo La Tengo. Although the festival date marks the band’s first official performance since 2014, members of Vampire Weekend performed several unofficial gigs at Bernie Sanders rallies in 2016.

Vocalist Ezra Koening has recently shared several updates about a forthcoming Vampire Weekend LP, including its tentative title (Mitsubishi Macchiato). He also said it was inspired by the songwriting of Kacey Musgraves, and that it is “80% done.” The LP is a follow up to 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, and will be the first since Rostam Batmanglij left the band to begin a solo career; however, Koenig has reassured fans that Rostam will still be featured on several songs.

The tour date announcement also follows the 10-year anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut. Revisit our 2008 cover story with Vampire Weekend.