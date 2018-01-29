News \
Mastodon and Primus Announce 2018 Summer Tour
Metal behemoths and newly-crowned Grammy winners Mastodon are hitting the road with 90s metal-funk group Primus. Their joint summer U.S. tour kicks off on May 6 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, and runs through early July. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 2); view a full list of tour dates below.
Primus recently released their ninth studio album The Desaturating Seven, based on Ul de Rico’s children’s book The Rainbow Goblins; it was the first album since 1995 to feature the band’s original lineup.
Last year, Mastodon released a full-length concept album, Emperor of Sand, as well as an emotionally-tinged EP about heartbreak, Cold Dark Place. The band was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Album for Emperor of Sand, but lost to the War On Drugs’ A Deeper Understanding. However, Mastodon still went home with a Best Metal Performance win for the Emperor of Sand track “Sultan’s Curse.” It was the band’s first Grammy win, following prior nominations in the same category in 2007 and 2012.
Mastodon/Primus 2018 tour dates:
May 6 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
May 8 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
May 10 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
May 11 — Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater
May 12 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
May 14 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
May 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
May 18 — Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavilion
May 19 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 20 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
May 22 — Reading, PA @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander
May 23 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
May 25 — Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena
May 26 — Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
May 27 — Portland, ME @ Venue TBA
May 29 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
May 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier
June 1 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
June 2 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion
June 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater @ Coney Island Boardwalk
June 5 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
June 6 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
June 9 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
June 10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
June 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
June 14 — Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE
June 15 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
June 16 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 18 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
June 21 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
June 22 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
June 23 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
June 25 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
June 28 — Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater
June 29 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 30 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort Casino
July 2— Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air – Outdoors
July 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Event Center
July 5 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
July 6 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
July 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre