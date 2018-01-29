Mastodon and Primus Announce 2018 Summer Tour

Metal behemoths and newly-crowned Grammy winners Mastodon are hitting the road with 90s metal-funk group Primus. Their joint summer U.S. tour kicks off on May 6 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, and runs through early July. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 2); view a full list of tour dates below.

Primus recently released their ninth studio album The Desaturating Seven, based on Ul de Rico’s children’s book The Rainbow Goblins; it was the first album since 1995 to feature the band’s original lineup.

Last year, Mastodon released a full-length concept album, Emperor of Sand, as well as an emotionally-tinged EP about heartbreak, Cold Dark Place. The band was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Album for Emperor of Sand, but lost to the War On Drugs’ A Deeper Understanding. However, Mastodon still went home with a Best Metal Performance win for the Emperor of Sand track “Sultan’s Curse.” It was the band’s first Grammy win, following prior nominations in the same category in 2007 and 2012.

Mastodon/Primus 2018 tour dates:

May 6 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

May 8 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 10 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

May 11 — Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

May 12 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

May 14 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

May 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

May 18 — Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavilion

May 19 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 20 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

May 22 — Reading, PA @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander

May 23 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

May 25 — Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena

May 26 — Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

May 27 — Portland, ME @ Venue TBA

May 29 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier

June 1 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

June 2 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion

June 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater @ Coney Island Boardwalk

June 5 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

June 6 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

June 9 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

June 10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

June 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 14 — Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE

June 15 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

June 16 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 18 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 21 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 22 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

June 23 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

June 25 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

June 28 — Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater

June 29 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 30 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort Casino

July 2— Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air – Outdoors

July 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Event Center

July 5 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 6 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

July 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre