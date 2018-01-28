News \
Grammys 2018: War on Drugs Win Best Rock Album for A Deeper Understanding
In a presentation before the 60th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, the War on Drugs were awarded Best Rock Album for their fourth full-length A Deeper Understanding. It was the first nomination and award for the Philly band, which beat out entries from Metallica (Hardwired… to Self-Destruct), Mastodon (Emperor of Sand), Queens of the Stone Age (Villains), and Nothing More (The Stories We Tell Ourselves). For the record, the Grammys voters picked this one correctly. Listen to A Deeper Understanding—one of Spin’s favorite albums of 2017—below.