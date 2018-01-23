Japandroids Announce North American Tour With Wolf Parade

After earning slots at Mad Cool, Governors Ball, and Shaky Knees, Japandroids have announced a new tour starting in April. Counting festival dates, the band will play 15 shows, including four in May supported by Wolf Parade. Japandroids released their third studio album Near to the Wild Heart of Life last January. Wolf Parade is touring in support of their September comeback album Cry, Cry, Cry. You can purchase tickets here starting Friday. Check out the full tour below.

Japandroids 2018 Tour

4/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

4/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

5/1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/21 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman*

5/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

5/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*

5/24 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*

5/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

5/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

6/2 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

7/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

7/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

* with Wolf Parade