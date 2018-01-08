Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age to Headline Shaky Knees Festival 2018

Shaky Knees has revealed its 2018 lineup, with Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, and the National set to headline the Atlanta festival. Both the National and Queens of the Stone Age released new albums in 2017. Meanwhile, Jack White—who hasn’t put out a solo LP since 2014’s Lazaretto—recently teased some new music that should be coming our way relatively soon.

Other acts gracing the stage at Shaky Knees this year include David Byrne, Courtney Barnett, Fleet Foxes, the War on Drugs, Tenacious D, and a reunited Distillers. The 2018 festival runs from May 4-6 in Atlanta’s Central Park. Tickets go on sale January 9. Check out the full Shaky Knees lineup below: