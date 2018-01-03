Governors Ball has announced that Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline this year’s festival at Randall’s Island on June 1–3. Eminem and Travis Scott will presumably perform songs from new albums released last month, Revival and Huncho Jack, respectively. White last released new material on 2014’s Lazaretto, but recently told actor Gary Oldman that he’s been recording “gardening music” and “back-alley stabbing music.” Yeah Yeah Yeahs played a comeback show in October that reunited Karen O and company for their first performance since 2013.

The festival will also feature Lil Uzi Vert, Dirty Projectors, Japandroids, Kelela, and Post Malone. Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley will perform as N.E.R.D. in the group’s first festival booking since releasing the comeback album No_One Ever Really Dies. Moses Sumney, Kali Uchis, and rap boyband Brockhampton also appear on the bill.

The full lineup is below.