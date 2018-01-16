Built to Spill and Afghan Whigs Announce Co-Headlining Spring Tour

The Afghan Whigs and Built to Spill are touring together for the first time this spring. The stalwarts of ’90s indie rock kick off a 24-city North American tour on April 11 in Madison, Wisconsin. The relatively brief co-headlining jaunt ends over a month later on May 15 in Seattle. Rituals of Mine opens during the April 11 to 25 shows and singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt opens for the remainder of the tour.

The Afghan Whigs released In Spades in 2017, shortly before guitarist Dave Rosser passed away from inoperable colon cancer. Built to Spill’s most recent release is 2015’s Untethered Moon.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 and can be purchased on both the Afghan Whigs and Built to Spill’s websites.

Tour dates are listed below:

Apr. 11 – Madison, WI – Majestic Apr. 12 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Apr. 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue

Apr. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

Apr. 16 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

Apr. 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Apr. 20 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

Apr. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

Apr. 23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth

Apr. 24 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Apr. 25 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

Apr. 27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head

Apr. 28 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Apr. 29 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

May 01 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

May 02 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

May 03 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

May 04 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

May 05 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

May 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

May 09 – San Diego, CA – North Park Observatory

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

May 11 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

May 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox At The Market