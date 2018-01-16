News \
Built to Spill and Afghan Whigs Announce Co-Headlining Spring Tour
The Afghan Whigs and Built to Spill are touring together for the first time this spring. The stalwarts of ’90s indie rock kick off a 24-city North American tour on April 11 in Madison, Wisconsin. The relatively brief co-headlining jaunt ends over a month later on May 15 in Seattle. Rituals of Mine opens during the April 11 to 25 shows and singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt opens for the remainder of the tour.
The Afghan Whigs released In Spades in 2017, shortly before guitarist Dave Rosser passed away from inoperable colon cancer. Built to Spill’s most recent release is 2015’s Untethered Moon.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 and can be purchased on both the Afghan Whigs and Built to Spill’s websites.
Tour dates are listed below:
Apr. 11 – Madison, WI – Majestic Apr. 12 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Apr. 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue
Apr. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
Apr. 16 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
Apr. 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Apr. 20 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
Apr. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
Apr. 23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth
Apr. 24 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Apr. 25 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
Apr. 27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head
Apr. 28 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Apr. 29 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
May 01 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
May 02 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre
May 03 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
May 04 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
May 05 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
May 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
May 09 – San Diego, CA – North Park Observatory
May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
May 11 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
May 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox At The Market