Video: Open Mike Eagle – “Hymnal” ft. Sammus

On Brick Body Kids Still Daydream standout “Hymnal,” Open Mike Eagle and Sammus wrestle with the meaning of audience and the will to write when you don’t feel worthy of the pulpit. The song’s music video is decidedly more confident. The two rappers play a televangelist couple—Mike as “Dr. Alobar Crowley” and Sammus as “Lucinda Simmons Crowley”—hawking stainless steel watches, diamond rings, and a memoir. Surrounded by a choir dancing in front of stained glass, Mike throws up prayer cards and makes it rain. Album cuts “No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretending It Don’t Hurt)” and “Brick Body Complex” have also received videos. Watch the infomercial below.