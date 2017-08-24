Video: Open Mike Eagle – “Brick Body Complex”

Open Mike Eagle has released a music video for “Brick Body Complex,” a cut off his upcoming LP Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, via NPR. Like the song, the Nikki Born-directed clip focuses on humanizing African-Americans who’s been systematically debased by gentrification: At one point, a girl is seen holding a cardboard marked with the words, “They forgot about the children.”

Watch “Brick Body Complex” below. Brick Body Kids Still Daydream drops September 15.