Two Suspects Charged With Murder in 2015 Killing of Chinx

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown announced Thursday that two suspects had been arrested in the 2015 drive-by killing of Queens-born rapper Chinx. Jamar Hill, 26, and Quincy Homere, 32, both of Long Island, face charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Chinx, real name Lionel Pickens, was shot and killed at the age of 31 while driving through his native borough in May of 2015. According to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, Hill and Homere stalked Pickens and his passenger, shooting 15 bullets in their car while it was stopped at a red light on Queens Boulevard. Pickens was hit multiple times in the torso and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If convicted, Hill and Homere each face 25 years to life in prison.

Chinx was affiliated with French Montana’s Coke Boys and released a number of mixtapes while he was alive. Two albums, Welcome to JFK, and Legends Never Die were released posthumously.