Watch Dave Grohl Play an Otherworldly Wolf Man in a Cut SNL Sketch

Although Dave Grohl got to charm the Saturday Night Live audience with the Foo Fighters’ yuletide rendition of “Everlong,” his most interesting performance from the episode was unfortunately cut for time. The Nirvana drummer is almost unrecognizable in his role of inter-dimensional party guard/man-wolf hybrid in Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett’s wonderfully surreal digital short “New Year’s Kiss.”

The role of the axe-wielding, yet oddly empathetic bar sentinel guarding an inter dimensional portal was likely more of a stretch for Grohl than the time he played an aging punk from an ’80s hardcore band in a 2010 episode hosted by Ashton Kutcher.