Video: Sufjan Stevens- “The Greatest Gift”

Sufjan Stevens’ new mixtape, The Greatest Gift, drops tomorrow (though it’s available for streaming now.) On this day of giving thanks, he’s released a self-directed, stop-motion animated video for the title track. Stevens has previously shared “John My Beloved (iPhone Demo)” and “Wallowa Lake Monster” from the mixtape, which is a collection of outtakes, remixes, and demo versions from his 2015 album Carrie & Lowell.

The Greatest Gift mixtape is out tomorrow via Asthmatic Kitty. Watch the video below: