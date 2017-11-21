Stream Sufjan Stevens’s New Mixtape The Greatest Gift

NPR is streaming Sufjan Stevens’s new mixtape today, featuring outtakes and bonus tracks from his 2015 record Carrie & Lowell. The mixtape, titled The Greatest Gift, follows Carrie & Lowell Live, the 2017 live album and concert film that captured Stevens’s performance of the record in South Carolina. The Greatest Gift features outtakes, remixes, and iPhone demos from the album, including Stevens’s own remix of “Drawn To The Blood,” as well as remixes from frequent collaborators Doveman, Helado Negro, and James McAllister. The mixtape also includes four previously unreleased outtakes from the Carrie & Lowell sessions: “Wallowa Lake Monster,” “The Hidden River of My Life,” “City of Roses,” and title track “The Greatest Gift.”

View the full track list below, and stream the mixtape today via NPR.

The Greatest Gift Mixtape

1. Wallowa Lake Monster (Carrie & Lowell Outtake)

2. Drawn To The Blood (Sufjan Stevens Remix)

3. Death With Dignity (Helado Negro Remix)

4. John My Beloved (iPhone Demo)

5. Drawn To The Blood (Fingerpicking Version)

6. The Greatest Gift (Carrie & Lowell Outtake)

7. Exploding Whale (Doveman Remix)

8. All Of Me Wants All Of You (Helado Negro Remix)

9. Fourth Of July (900X Remix)

10. The Hidden River Of My Life (Carrie & Lowell Outtake)

11. City of Roses (Carrie & Lowell Outtake)