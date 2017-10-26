New Music \

Sufjan Stevens – “John My Beloved (iPhone Demo)”

2016 Panorama NYC - Day 2
Sufjan Stevens has released another cut from his forthcoming collection The Greatest Gift, a “mixtape” of outtakes, remixes, and demo versions from Stevens’ 2015 album Carrie & LowellTwo weeks ago, we heard “Wallowa Lake Monster,” a song that did not appear on Carrie & Lowell; today, it’s a rough acoustic demo of “John My Beloved,” a song that did. The demo version is just Stevens and his guitar—the way it would have sounded on Seven Swans, maybe. The Greatest Gift is out November 24.

