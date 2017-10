Sufjan Stevens has just released “Wallowa Lake Monster,” a song that will appear on his upcoming album The Greatest Gift Mixtape — Outtakes, Remixes, & Demos from Carrie & Lowell. The new cut features multiple Dungeons & Dragons references and fades away with a ghostly coda. Listen to “Wallowa Lake Monster” below. The Greatest Gift Mixtape, a collection of remixes and outtakes from the Carrie & Lowell sessions, is out October 20.