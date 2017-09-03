News \
Sufjan Stevens Teases New Music from His Forthcoming The Greatest Gift Mixtape
Sufjan Stevens is up to something new. Following this week’s announcement that he’d help soundtrack the forthcoming film Call Me By Your Name at Sundance this year, Stevens’ label, Asthmatic Kitty Records, recently uploaded a clip of what appears to be new music from the songwriter on their Instagram. A part of Sufjan’s next release The Greatest Gift Mixtape announced back in April, the track’s delicate fingerpicking echoes Age of Adz opener “Futile Devices” with just a touch of the tender-hearted croon of Carrie & Lowell’s “Eugene.” The Greatest Gift Mixtape is out October 20. Check out the clip below.