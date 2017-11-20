Watch Stone Temple Pilots’ First Performance With New Singer Jeff Gutt

On November 15, alt-rock vets Stone Temple Pilots officially debuted new singer Jeff Gutt during a private performance for SiriusXM subscribers at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Gutt, 41, is a former The X-Factor contestant who reportedly beat out as many as 15,000 other hopefuls to replace Stone Temple Pilots’ late singer Scott Weiland, following the death of Weiland’s original replacement, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park.

Today, Sirius uploaded official footage from last week’s private gig, where the Pilots performed their new single “Meadow,” as well as “Still Remains,” a song from Stone Temple Pilots’ 1994 album Purple. It went well, by the looks of it—watch below. The Gutt era of STP officially begins next spring, when the band is expected to release a new album.