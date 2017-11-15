New Music \
Stone Temple Pilots Debut New Lead Singer, Premiere Single “Meadow”
Stone Temple Pilots have revealed their new lead singer two years after frontman Scott Weiland died of an accidental overdose. His name is Jeff Gutt, a Detroit native and former The X-Factor contestant. STP bassist Robert DeLeo heard him perform a Detroit show with the supergroup Hollywood Vampires, and he joined the band after auditioning. Gutt sang his first show as an official Stone Temple Pilot at an invite-only show Tuesday night at Los Angeles’ Troubadour.
Gutt is also featured on STP’s upcoming album—which is due next spring—and is featured on the just-released “Meadow.” Listen below.