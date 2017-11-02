Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Show Since Chester Bennington’s Death

Stone Temple Pilots have announced their first show since the death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who acted as a fill-in frontman after STP’s lead singer, Scott Weiland, died of an accidental overdose in 2015. Bennington took his own life in July of this year.

STP haven’t gigged since a May 2016 show with Bennington. But last year, STP announced plans to find a new, permanent singer.

Per Blabbermouth, STP will play an invite-only show for Sirius XM listeners on November 15 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Sirius subscribers were sent emails to enter a random lottery for tickets, and winners will be announced today at noon. Guitarist Dean DeLeo told Seattle’s Rock 98.9 station that the band has sifted through 15,000 submissions for Weiland’s replacement.