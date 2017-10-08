T-Pain Shares Release Date for His New Album Oblivion

T-Pain has shared that his fifth studio album Oblivion has been completed. The songwriter posted a photo on Instagram noting its completion, wit the caption “November 17th #OBLiViON #GoalLine feat. @blackyoungstafb out now,” referencing the album’s lead single, which dropped earlier this month. The announcement follows the surprise-release of his album T-Wayne, a decade-old collaborative project with Lil Wayne, as well as the single “F.B.G.M.” with Young M.A. Check out T-Pain’s original post below.

