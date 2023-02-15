T-Pain Tackles Black Sabbath, Journey on New Covers Album

T-Pain and classic rock may not seem like a natural combination, but that’s exactly what listeners will find on On Top of the Covers, the Autotune-loving artist’s upcoming album. The seven-track project, out March 17 on Nappy Boy Entertainment, finds T-Pain interpreting Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” alongside songs popularized by Sam Cooke, Dr. Hook, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, and Frank Sinatra.

What’s more, On Top of the Covers showcases T-Pain’s voice without his signature effect, jumping off from his surprising victory on the first season of the Fox reality series The Masked Singer.

“This covers album has been years in the making,” he says. “I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer. It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

In celebration of the album, T-Pain will perform material from it March 17-18 at the Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood. Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 17).

Here is the track list for On Top of the Covers:

“A Change Is Gonna Come” (Sam Cooke)

“Don’t Stop Believin’” (Journey)

“Sharing the Night Together” (Dr. Hook)

“Stay With Me” (Sam Smith)

“Tennessee Whiskey” (Chris Stapleton)

“That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (Frank Sinatra)

“War Pigs” (Black Sabbath)