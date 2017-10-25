Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez Following Rape and Assault Allegations

Marilyn Manson has severed ties with Twiggy Ramirez, the bass player with whom he has performed and recorded on and off since the 1980s, and who was scheduled to join Manson on his upcoming tour. Ramirez, born Jeordie White, was recently accused of rape and abuse by his former girlfriend, Jack Off Jill’s Jessicka Addams, in a detailed Facebook post. The stories date back to the 1990s, when Addams was dating White, including events that allegedly occurred when White was opening for Nine Inch Nails with Manson. Following Addams’ harrowing statement, Manson stated that he had no knowledge of the incident Addams described “until very recently.”

Manson announced last night on Twitter that he was “part[ing] ways” with White as a member of his band, and added on Instagram that it was “a sad day.”

I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) October 25, 2017