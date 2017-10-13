Kurt Cobain Memorabilia, Including His Blockbuster Card and a VMA Moonman, Up for Auction

As Stereogum points out, a boatload of intriguing Kurt Cobain collectibles are being auctioned beginning Nov. 4. There’s Nirvana tour memorabilia, assorted items related for the group’s appearances at MTV Unplugged and the Grammys, photos and cover art for In Utero, a Kurt and Courtney “Consummation Memento,” a flyer for Nirvana’s first-ever show with Mudhoney, and most importantly, Cobain’s Blockbuster card. Ever want a VMA moonman? You can bid for that too. Check out the full assortment of Cobain collector’s items here.