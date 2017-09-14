Lady Gaga Hospitalized for Pain, Cancels Rock in Rio Performance

Yesterday, Lady Gaga publicly revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that can cause severe pain, exhaustion, and problems with sleep and memory. Today, Gaga announced that she’s been hospitalized for pain and must cancel a scheduled performance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival this weekend.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” the singer said in a statement posted to Twitter. In a follow-up tweet, Gaga added that she’s currently in the hospital to recover.



Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Life with chronic pain is one theme of Lady Gaga’s new behind-the-scenes documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. In the film’s trailer, Gaga is seen visiting doctors and receiving an injection. The documentary comes to Netflix September 22.