Lady Gaga Hospitalized for Pain, Cancels Rock in Rio Performance

The World Premiere Of Gaga: Five Foot Two
CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Yesterday, Lady Gaga publicly revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that can cause severe pain, exhaustion, and problems with sleep and memory. Today, Gaga announced that she’s been hospitalized for pain and must cancel a scheduled performance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival this weekend.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” the singer said in a statement posted to Twitter. In a follow-up tweet, Gaga added that she’s currently in the hospital to recover.

Life with chronic pain is one theme of Lady Gaga’s new behind-the-scenes documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. In the film’s trailer, Gaga is seen visiting doctors and receiving an injection. The documentary comes to Netflix September 22.

Anna Gaca
