Lady Gaga recently announced a new documentary film, Gaga: Five Foot Two, offering a look back at the making of her latest album Joanne and the past year in her life. The first teaser trailer arrived today, and while it doesn’t exactly give anything up, you will spot Gaga rehearsing, performing, getting a tattoo, getting an injection, and looking a little inebriated. Five Foot Two comes to Netflix September 22. Watch below.