Watch Jay-Z Dedicate a Song to Colin Kaepernick Live at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival

Last night, Jay-Z took the stage at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in Queens, New York. Performing cuts from his new album 4:44, the Brooklyn rapper started his song “The Story of O.J.” with a dedication to football player Colin Kaepernick and comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory. “I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight,” he shared. “I want to dedicate this song to Dick Gregory. I want to dedicate this song to anybody who was held back and you overcame what it was.”

Other musicians like Chance the Rapper and J. Cole have been vocal about their support Kaepernick in his peaceful protest and celebration of the Black Lives Matter movement. Watch a clip of Jay-Z’s performance below.