J. Cole Urges Fans to Boycott the NFL

J. Cole took to Twitter today to announce his boycott of the National Football League. “God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today,” he begins in an extended series of tweets. “But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch.” As his tweets continue, the rapper outlined his belief that Colin Kaepernick, the now-former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, was denied future jobs in the league due to his repeated kneeling during the National Anthem in an effort to protest police brutality. “Same ones who speak out against Trum today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice…You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right.”

This call to action follows Donald Trump’s recent remarks (and tweets) calling for a boycott of the NFL until the league “fires” players who “[disrespct] our flag and country.” Several players, coaches, and team owners have since spoken out in firm disagreement with the president, with some already knelling as a team during the National Anthem today.

Cole isn’t the first to stand in solidarity with Kaepernick. Last night, Stevie Wonder kneeled on stage, saying: “I’m taking a knee for America.” Jay-Z also recently dedicated part of his performance at the Meadows Festival to the quarterback. Read J. Cole’s tweets below.

God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

How do they make it right? I know there are people

smarter than me with better answers. But here’s one. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

And compensate the man for his losses if they determine he was. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Every day they stay quiet on this they’re saying that they condone what’s happening to Kap and the message it sends. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

if a boycott doesn’t force them to action, don’t even trip. This is where the real flex happens. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

So, next you turn your attention to these sponsors. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Repeat this with another company, and another. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Some of us got grandparents that walked miles to work instead of riding bus, just to show the bus companies that they won’t tolerate racism — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

This may be the biggest opportunity we have ever been presented to come together and show the world and ourselves our true economic power. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017