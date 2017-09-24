News \

J. Cole Urges Fans to Boycott the NFL

J. Cole took to Twitter today to announce his boycott of the National Football League. “God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today,” he begins in an extended series of tweets. “But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch.” As his tweets continue, the rapper outlined his belief that Colin Kaepernick, the now-former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, was denied future jobs in the league due to his repeated kneeling during the National Anthem in an effort to protest police brutality. “Same ones who speak out against Trum today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice…You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right.”

This call to action follows Donald Trump’s recent remarks (and tweets) calling for a boycott of the NFL until the league “fires” players who “[disrespct] our flag and country.” Several players, coaches, and team owners have since spoken out in firm disagreement with the president, with some already knelling as a team during the National Anthem today.

Cole isn’t the first to stand in solidarity with Kaepernick. Last night, Stevie Wonder kneeled on stage, saying: “I’m taking a knee for America.” Jay-Z also recently dedicated part of his performance at the Meadows Festival to the quarterback. Read J. Cole’s tweets below.

 

