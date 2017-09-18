Emmys 2017: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton Criticize Donald Trump During 9 to 5 Reunion

Last night, the Emmy Awards featured Donald Glover caustically “thanking” Donald Trump for inspiring his art, and also, in a far more ill-advised moment, Sean Spicer cameoing for a joke in one of host Stephen Colbert’s monologues. The anti-Trump side of the night was bolstered by a couple of comments during the quick on-stage reunion of the cast of the 1980 feminist workplace comedy 9 to 5.

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton appeared to award the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. They were also all up for Emmys themselves: Fonda and Tomlin for their Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie and Parton for her special Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

While introducing the category, Fonda said: “Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.” Tomlin followed up with: “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Parton remained silent, widening her eyes either in surprise or to emphasize the point, before transitioning into a joke about the vibrators in Grace and Frankie. Watch the moment below.