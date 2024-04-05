Dolly, Chris, Luke, Willie Put Country Spins On Tom Petty Tunes

Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson are among the country stars set to appear on the upcoming tribute album Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. Parton’s cover of “Southern Accents” is the first out of the gate from the collection, due June 21 through Big Machine Records.

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years,” Parton says of Petty, who died in 2017. “He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs.” Parton’s rendition is accompanied by a Trey Fanjoy-directed video featuring her performing the song amid home video and in-studio footage of Petty.

Petty Country was executive-produced by longtime Petty collaborator George Drakoulias in tandem with Randall Poster and Big Machine’s Scott Borchetta. Also featured are Dierks Bentley, Marty Stuart, Petty’s former Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, Brothers Osborne, Wynonna Judd, Lady A., Margo Price and Rhiannon Giddens.

It’s a fitting love letter to Petty, who worked frequently with country stars such as Carl Perkins, Johnny and June Carter Cash, John Prine and Tammy Wynette. His influence can be heard in the music of numerous album contributors, particularly Stapleton, Combs and Rhett, all of whom have covered his songs in concert in the past. “Wildflowers is my favorite album of all time, sonically and song-wise,” Stapleton said in 2018 of Petty’s 1994 solo classic. “I kind of judge all other things by that.”

Here is the track list for Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty:

“I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

“Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

“Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

“Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

“Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

“American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

“I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

“I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne

“Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

“Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

“Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

“Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

“Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

“Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

“I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

“Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

“You Wreck Me” by George Strait