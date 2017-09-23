Donald Trump “Withdraws” Stephen Curry’s Non-Existent White House Invitation

Saturday morning, not twelve hours after calling for the firing of “son of a bitch” NFL players like Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump decided to attack one of the biggest stars in the NBA on Twitter.

On Friday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry told ESPN he wouldn’t vote for his team to visit the White House to honor their NBA Finals win. “That’s going to be my vote when I meet with the team, but it is a collective … it’s not just about me, it’s not just about KD, it’s about the whole team and what we were able to accomplish as a team and the opportunity that historically has been afforded to championship teams,” Curry said. “So, we’ll have that conversation and we’ll do it as a group and we’ll have one voice.”

As ESPN reported, the vote, put in place by head coach Steve Kerr, who has also been critical of the president, was at that point a technicality, because the Trump administration hadn’t officially invited the team to the White House.

Word of Curry’s comments made eventually their way to the president, who expressed his displeasure with them Saturday morning.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

As Deadspin notes, the tweet contains two false statements: Curry wasn’t hesitating–he’d already decided to vote against attending–and, according to ESPN, the invitation was never formally offered and wouldn’t be unless the team voted to attend, making it impossible to withdraw.

LeBron James noted Trump’s contradiction in a perfect tweet.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

But how did the topic—and Curry’s role in it, in particular—even make its way to the top of Trump’s priorities?

"Fox & Friends" covered this story at 8:24am. Banner: "Curry Wants to Skip White House Visit." Trump tweeted at 8:45. https://t.co/hVN7qnRwyy — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 23, 2017

Yes, of course.