News \
Trump Says “Son of a Bitch” NFL Players Who Protest Should Be Fired
Donald Trump spent part of his Friday night attacking players from America’s most popular sports league. At a campaign rally for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, Trump riled up the the crowd by referencing the on-going protests in the NFL, which began last year when Colin Kaepernick, the then-QB for the San Francisco 49ers, took a knee during the National Anthem.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these N.F.L. owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired,’” the president of the United States said, before adding: “When people like yourselves turn on television and you see those people taking the knee when they’re playing our great national anthem, the only thing you could do better is if you see it, even if it’s one player, leave the stadium. I guarantee things will stop.”
Trump also lambasted the rules recently put in place to protect NFL players from concussions and other severe injuries. “They’re ruining the game,” he said. “They’re ruining the game.”
Several prominent NFL players responded appropriately on Twitter.
The NFL also released a typically mealy-mouthed statement in response to Trump’s comments.