Ben Frost – “Ionia”

Ben Frost has released another piece of his upcoming album, The Center Cannot Hold. “Ionia” trades the grinding electric fission of album opener “Threshold of Faith” for a graphite-colored, deep-space chill. A remix by Jlin drops digitally on Friday (September 15).

Like Frost’s recent surprise EP, also titled Threshold of Faith, The Center Cannot Hold was recorded in Chicago with legendary engineer Steve Albini during summer 2016. The album is out September 29 from Mute. Listen to “Ionia” below.