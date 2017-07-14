Videos \
Video: Meek Mill – “Issues”
With his album Wins & Losses one week away, Meek Mill has dropped another single from the project. “Issues” features the rapper singing on the hook as he rides off the mo-money-mo-problems trope (“Niggas prayin’ that I fall and I wish ‘em well / Bitch you crazy I’m too wavy, I’m like Biggavel”). The release also comes with a video that again finds Meek Mill enjoying the luxury life, this time with a cameo appearance from PnB Rock. Watch the “Issues” video and check out the Wins & Losses tracklist below.
“Wins & Losses tracklist:
1. “Wins & Losses”
2. “Heavy Heart”
3. “Fuck That Check Up” (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
4. “Whatever You Need” (ft. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)
5. “1942 Flows”
6. “Issues”
7. “We Ball” (ft. Young Thug)
8. “These Scars” (ft. Future & Guordan Banks)
9. “Connect the Dots” (ft. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross)
10. “Fall Thru”
11. “Never Lose” (ft. Lihtz Kamraz)
12. “Glow Up”
13. “Young Black America” (ft. The-Dream)
14. “Open” (ft. Verse Simmonds)
15. “Ball Player” (ft. Quavo)
16. “Made It from Nothing” (ft. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross)
17. “Price”