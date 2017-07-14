Video: Meek Mill – “Issues”

With his album Wins & Losses one week away, Meek Mill has dropped another single from the project. “Issues” features the rapper singing on the hook as he rides off the mo-money-mo-problems trope (“Niggas prayin’ that I fall and I wish ‘em well / Bitch you crazy I’m too wavy, I’m like Biggavel”). The release also comes with a video that again finds Meek Mill enjoying the luxury life, this time with a cameo appearance from PnB Rock. Watch the “Issues” video and check out the Wins & Losses tracklist below.

“Wins & Losses tracklist:

1. “Wins & Losses”

2. “Heavy Heart”

3. “Fuck That Check Up” (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

4. “Whatever You Need” (ft. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)

5. “1942 Flows”

6. “Issues”

7. “We Ball” (ft. Young Thug)

8. “These Scars” (ft. Future & Guordan Banks)

9. “Connect the Dots” (ft. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross)

10. “Fall Thru”

11. “Never Lose” (ft. Lihtz Kamraz)

12. “Glow Up”

13. “Young Black America” (ft. The-Dream)

14. “Open” (ft. Verse Simmonds)

15. “Ball Player” (ft. Quavo)

16. “Made It from Nothing” (ft. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross)

17. “Price”