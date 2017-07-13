2017 Emmy Nominations Include Nods to Atlanta and Stranger Things

Nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards arrived today. Stranger Things, Westworld, and The Handmaid’s Tale are up for best drama series, alongside Better Call Saul, This Is Us, House of Cards, and Netflix Queen Elizabeth II biopic The Crown. Donald Glover’s Atlanta earned a nod for comedy; the show competes against Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Veep. Glover is also nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his starring role in Atlanta.

These days, prestige TV usually takes the form of a limited series. Nominations in the Limited Series or TV Movie category include HBO’s star-studded Big Little Lies and murder mystery The Night Of, FX dramas Feud: Bette and Joan and Fargo, and National Geographic’s Albert Einstein biopic Genius.

Riz Ahmed, a.k.a. Swet Shop Boys’ Riz MC, is nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role in The Night Of. He’s up against co-star John Turtorro, as well as Robert De Niro, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ewan McGregor, and Geoffrey Rush. Nominees on the women’s side include Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies, Feud co-stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, Carrie Coon for Fargo, and Felicity Huffman for American Crime.

The 2017 Emmy Awards ceremony takes place September 17 in Los Angeles with host Stephen Colbert, whose own show is nominated in the Variety Talk category. See the official list of all nominations here.