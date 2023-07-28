Donald Glover To Write, Star In Disney+’s Lando Series

Donald Glover is returning to the Star Wars universe in tandem with his brother Stephen, as the pair has taken over the writing of Disney+’s previously announced Lando Calrissian-focused series, Lando.

Glover starred as the iconic Billy Dee Williams-originated character in the 2018 prequel film Solo: A Star Wars Story, and will reprise the role in Lando, which was announced in 2020 but has no airdate as of yet.

Per Above the Line, the Glovers are replacing previously announced Lando writer Justin Simien, who has been busy directing Disney’s The Haunted Mansion film for the past several months.

“I would love to play Lando again,” Donald Glover told GQ this spring. “It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

As for his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, Donald Glover has been quiet in recent years as he’s focused on numerous film and TV projects through a development deal with Amazon. He did contribute new songs to the soundtrack to the hit series Swarm earlier this year, but has not released a full-length album since 2020’s 3.15.20.