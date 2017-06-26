New Music \
Widowspeak Announce New Album Expect the Best, Release “Dog”
Brooklyn-based dream pop band Widowspeak have announced their fourth album, Expect the Best, and released a hazy, hypnotic first single called “Dog.” “She always knows when she’s good / I think she understood,” sings frontwoman and primary songwriter Molly Hamilton, regarding her pet’s simple life with something like envy.
According a band statement, Expect the Best was written while Hamilton was living Tacoma, Washington, near where she grew up, and the move home “was the catalyst for a record concerned with self-examination and the sense of dread that comes from feeling adrift.” Rather than a commentary on the music within, the album’s title is about “reconciling the desire to dwell with a need to ‘expect the best,’ even as the best seems unlikely.”
On “Dog,” Hamilton’s wistful vocals and Widowspeak’s grunge-tinted strain of shoegaze aptly evoke the sensation of adult drift. The song is “about the compulsion to move on from things and places, even people, when you’re not necessarily ready to,” Hamilton told NPR. “Sometimes, I get caught up in ‘the grass is always greener’ mentalities, or cling to an idea that ‘I’d be happy if…’ and then make a drastic change. Then, inevitably, I feel restless a few months later and it starts again.
“It also addresses how I look at social media. I think it will help me feel connected to people I used to see more, but I end up feeling lonelier, like I’m missing out on a sense of contentedness that comes with staying put or at least committing to a particular direction. So it’s not literally about my dog so much as the way a dog might think about its home—not overthinking the next move, geographic or mental.”
Expect the Best is out August 25 from Captured Tracks. It follows Widowspeak’s 2015 album All Yours. Watch the Vaseline-lensed new video for “Dog” (directed by Otium) and see the album artwork, full track list, and tour dates below.
Widowspeak, Expect the Best track list
1. “The Dream”
2. “When I Tried”
3. “Dog”
4. “Warmer”
5. “Good Sport”
6. “Let Me”
7. “Right On”
8. “Expect the Best”
9. “Fly on the Wall”
Widowspeak fall 2017 tour dates
September 8 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
September 9 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
September 11 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison
September 12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
September 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
September 16 – Madison, WI @ High Noon
September 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Social Club
September 19 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
September 21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
September 23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
September 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
September 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
September 27 – Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door
September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union
September 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Hideout
September 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
October 1 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
October 3 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder
October 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
October 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge
October 6 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
October 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
October 8 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
October 10 – Washington, DC @ DC9
October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle
October 12 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade