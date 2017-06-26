Widowspeak Announce New Album Expect the Best, Release “Dog”

Brooklyn-based dream pop band Widowspeak have announced their fourth album, Expect the Best, and released a hazy, hypnotic first single called “Dog.” “She always knows when she’s good / I think she understood,” sings frontwoman and primary songwriter Molly Hamilton, regarding her pet’s simple life with something like envy.

According a band statement, Expect the Best was written while Hamilton was living Tacoma, Washington, near where she grew up, and the move home “was the catalyst for a record concerned with self-examination and the sense of dread that comes from feeling adrift.” Rather than a commentary on the music within, the album’s title is about “reconciling the desire to dwell with a need to ‘expect the best,’ even as the best seems unlikely.”

On “Dog,” Hamilton’s wistful vocals and Widowspeak’s grunge-tinted strain of shoegaze aptly evoke the sensation of adult drift. The song is “about the compulsion to move on from things and places, even people, when you’re not necessarily ready to,” Hamilton told NPR. “Sometimes, I get caught up in ‘the grass is always greener’ mentalities, or cling to an idea that ‘I’d be happy if…’ and then make a drastic change. Then, inevitably, I feel restless a few months later and it starts again.

“It also addresses how I look at social media. I think it will help me feel connected to people I used to see more, but I end up feeling lonelier, like I’m missing out on a sense of contentedness that comes with staying put or at least committing to a particular direction. So it’s not literally about my dog so much as the way a dog might think about its home—not overthinking the next move, geographic or mental.”

Expect the Best is out August 25 from Captured Tracks. It follows Widowspeak’s 2015 album All Yours. Watch the Vaseline-lensed new video for “Dog” (directed by Otium) and see the album artwork, full track list, and tour dates below.

Widowspeak, Expect the Best track list

1. “The Dream”

2. “When I Tried”

3. “Dog”

4. “Warmer”

5. “Good Sport”

6. “Let Me”

7. “Right On”

8. “Expect the Best”

9. “Fly on the Wall”

Widowspeak fall 2017 tour dates

September 8 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

September 9 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

September 11 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison

September 12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

September 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

September 16 – Madison, WI @ High Noon

September 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Social Club

September 19 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

September 21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

September 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

September 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

September 27 – Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union

September 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Hideout

September 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

October 1 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

October 3 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder

October 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

October 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge

October 6 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

October 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

October 8 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

October 10 – Washington, DC @ DC9

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle

October 12 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade