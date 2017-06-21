St. Vincent Announces Fear the Future Tour

St. Vincent will go on her first full-fledged tour run in two years this fall. Dubbed the “Fear the Future Tour,” the trek will kick off with an October show in London and close with a December gig at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre (she does have another engagement August 19 in Tokyo). Read the tour schedule and watch the bizarre announcement video below.

Last December, St. Vincent said she was going to return with her first album since 2014 this spring. Although it’s now officially summer, it’s not unreasonable to think new St. Vincent material is imminent after this tour announcement.

St. Vincent tour dates:

August 19 – Tokyo, Japan – Summer Sonic

October 17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

October 18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

October 20 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

October 23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

October 24 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

October 26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

October 27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVrendenburg

November 14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

November 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

November 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

November 18 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

November 19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

November 20 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

November 21 – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall

November 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

November 24 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

November 25 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

November 27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

November 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

November 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

December 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

December 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre