News \
St. Vincent Announces Fear the Future Tour
St. Vincent will go on her first full-fledged tour run in two years this fall. Dubbed the “Fear the Future Tour,” the trek will kick off with an October show in London and close with a December gig at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre (she does have another engagement August 19 in Tokyo). Read the tour schedule and watch the bizarre announcement video below.
Last December, St. Vincent said she was going to return with her first album since 2014 this spring. Although it’s now officially summer, it’s not unreasonable to think new St. Vincent material is imminent after this tour announcement.
St. Vincent tour dates:
August 19 – Tokyo, Japan – Summer Sonic
October 17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
October 18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
October 20 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
October 23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
October 24 – Paris, France – Le Trianon
October 26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
October 27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVrendenburg
November 14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
November 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
November 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
November 18 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater
November 19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
November 20 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
November 21 – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall
November 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
November 24 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
November 25 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
November 27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
November 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
November 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
December 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
December 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre